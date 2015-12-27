The category of ‘mid-travel 29er’ doesn’t mean what it used to mean. They used to be timid, noodly, longer-legged versions of their brands’ XC models, designed to be ridden on the low and the flow. But now, instead of being meant for a different kind of terrain than their squishier siblings, it’s as if they’re meant for different kinds of riders. Riders who want a more up-close-and-personal relationship with the trail. Even if that trail is a total asshole.
This can be done through geometry, suspension or spec, and the Django takes a little from each. First, the 120-millimeter rear end feels like it waits until later in the stroke to implement Devinci’s signature progressivity. Most of the travel gives itself up freely, but the ample bottom-out control gave the illusion of there being an extra 10 millimeters on the back end. That’s paired with a 140-millimeter fork where most brands would have gone 130. And every build comes with rims that measure around 35-millimeters wide, most paired to 2.4/2.5 WT Maxxis Minion tires with room for 2.6 front and rear. Then, our LTD model tops off that category-defying spec with 800-millimeter bars and 200-millimeter rotors.
The geometry is less singular in its purpose. The head angle is 66.5 degrees in the low position, and the reach is 470 on a large. A tad more conservative than the similar Transition Smuggler, and two tads more than the less-similar Yeti SB130. The cockpit keeps the Django practical on the kind of terrain these bikes were once exclusively meant for.
Speaking of practical matters, the Django has an incredibly steep seat angle for a 120-millimeter bike; 77.3 degrees in the low setting makes it an ideal long-haul trucker. But we found ourselves wanting a little more control over the suspension. The Split Pivot linkage is really just a glorified single-pivot, and it lacks the axle-path control of fancier mousetraps. Some testers noticed enough unwanted bob to use the compression damping on the shock. Otherwise, the Django rewards you kindly for being so moderate in your travel preference.
How that preference should relate to descending is where our testers diverged. Two testers at 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-2 were on the XL Django, and one, at 5-foot-4, was on the small. The two testers on the XL had different reactions to Devinci’s Adapted Chainstay Length. Extra-small, small and medium Djangos get 435-millimeter stays. Large goes to 440 and our XL had 445. The tallest tester appreciated the high-speed stability that number offered. Get- ting knocked around was far less consequential when taking the bike places where it otherwise wouldn’t belong. It even helped mitigate the dartyness that the relatively conservative head angle might cause at high velocities. It would simply hold a line more easily. You can loosen up, trust that your body, when in motion, will stay in motion while the bike bounces and deflects at speeds and on terrain where, frankly, a long-travel bike would be much safer.
But the other XL tester found that the long chainstay was antithetical to what a bike like this should be about. He wanted more freedom to mess around. To pull manuals and throw tight skids. He found it harder to get the front wheel off the ground for the pops and jibs that every other aspect of the bike seemed to be encouraging. The front-center was fine for him, but the rear-center held him back. Fortunately, riders from that school of thought have plenty of choices. Most brands don’t scale chainstay with frame size, so the tall can opt for the Pivot Trail 429, the Santa Cruz Tallboy, or the aforementioned Transition Smuggler if they favor style over stability. If not, the Django is meant for them. Or, the new Norco Optic also scales its chainstays but had a slightly heavier-handed ride.
As for choices within the Django lineup, there’s some surprising value. There are Fox-suspended carbon builds down to $4,600, and an equally Foxy aluminum build for $2,700. It’s nice to see such a unique bike with the potential to serve such a wide audience.
Check out the rest of the Short Travel 29 class
Q&A with Julien Boulais, global marketing manager at Devinci
We don’t often see 29ers with 20 millimeters more travel up front than out back. What about the Django do you think suits the mismatched travel approach?
The first iteration of the Django had a 130mm fork, but most of us ran it with a 140mm since the bike felt more capable than what you’d expect out of a 120mm trail bike. We noticed that many customers were doing the same. When the time came to design the second generation, we landed on 140mm from the start. Additionally, I’d say that “mismatched” is a misconception. The new geometry, with slightly longer chain stays (increasing proportionality on size M, L and XL from 435mm to 445mm), puts you in a more centered position. This allows you to get over the fork and to fully benefit from the added travel. During prototyping we definitely felt the bike was well balanced with the 140/120 combo. It really hits that sweet spot of climbing ability and agility meets performance and capable feel on more technical terrain.
It stood out to see 36-millimeter inner-width rims all the way down to the entry-level aluminum Django build. What do you like about running such wide rims even with stock tires that are “only” 2.5-inches wide?
Yes, 36mm on the V2 or Next R, and 35mm on the ARC—depending on the build. We like the handling and large footprint that the wide rims offer, and since we use ‘’Wide Trail’’ tires from Maxxis, optimized for these widths, it’s a great fit. Additionally, the tire clearance on the Django enables riders to use a 29 x 2.6 tire with ample clearance. So, if they chose to make the switch down the road, they won’t be let down with a rim that’s too narrow to make the most of it.
We often forget that Devinci’s bikes are assembled in Canada. What advantages does that offer you over having your bikes assembled overseas?
Not only are they assembled here, many Devinci bikes are 100% made in Canada, here at our Chicoutimi, QC, factory. There are a lot of advantages. Here are a few:
Inventory flexibility (split pivot bikes)
Bikes are sold as parts-kits and framesets, which means flexible options for riders to get their preferred build-kit on the exact frame they want. We also do a partial pre-assembly on the frameset, which saves our dealers an appreciable amount of time and energy.
Higher Standards of Safety & Quality Control
Having bikes assembled and/or built in-house is essential to nailing perfect frame alignment, which is crucial on full-suspension bikes. That kind of real-time, hands-on quality control is gold, and it also gives us the ability to thoroughly assess the ease of assembly for pivots, BB, rear suspension, and more. Finally, we’ve found that getting direct feedback from the assembly line has been a huge asset when it comes to improving product conception.
QC, Assembly, Customer Service, R&D and product development in the same building
Bottom line—if there’s an issue with a bike, we can address it fast. Our departments are all under one roof, and we have the product right here, which means we’re nimble and efficient. We know what’s being assembled in real-time, and that helps sales and customer service plan accordingly, and work harmoniously, based on product availability.
North American Labor
Keeping jobs in Canada is important to us, not only in Design, R&D, Marketing and Sales, but also when it comes to strategic know-how in welding, machining and assembly. Having assembly in our Canadian factory let’s us contribute to a healthier North American Labor Force—one that we’re proud to support.
The Park City Bible is Here
It's time to binge
Bible Review: Yeti SB165 T2 Turq
Long live freeride
The 2020 Bible of Bike Tests is Coming
25 modern bikes tested in Park City, Utah
Bible Tester Favorites: Everything else
The best of the rest
Sound off in the comments below!