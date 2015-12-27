By reputation and by look, the Meta AM 29 is a big, burly, aluminum Enduro World Series crusher. But when we threw a leg over it in the parking lot of Deer Valley Resort, it felt surprisingly conservative. That’s due in part to head angle—which on the Meta is 65.5 degrees—and reach, which is a couple millimeters shy of 470 on the size large we rode. That these numbers would be considered conservative says more about how quickly bike geometry has been changing than about the Commencal itself. Especially because, on the trail, it is not a totally conservative-feeling bike.
And at nearly 35 pounds, how could it be? This bike reminded our testers that a little extra weight isn’t such a bad thing on rowdy descents. The Meta picks up steam quickly and doesn’t surrender it without a fight. And while it is notably short and steep compared to some bikes we tested this year, it didn’t feel unstable. In fact, we loved flying off drops into rough trail aboard the Meta, with our resident Irishman describing the sensation of landing such a hefty bike as a “lovely thing.” Its weight does indeed give the Commencal a more planted feel than it might otherwise have, but suspension is playing a role as well. At 170 pounds, the lighter of our three testers struggled to achieve a suspension setup that wasn’t either chattery off the top or would blow through to the bottom of its travel, but the other two, who were each heavier by about 20 pounds, had no such issue. Our theory? The lighter rider, with less pressure in the same volume air can, was getting less ramp toward the end of the stroke. Thankfully, there’s plenty of space for additional volume reducers.
The two heavier testers had no qualms with the rear suspension’s performance, and all three agreed that the Meta’s more-conservative geometry makes it a more versatile bike than they’d expected, and a true weapon on steep, tricky descents where maneuverability is more advantageous than outright stability. Testers also agreed that the simple linkage-driven, single-pivot suspension enhanced the robust feel of the chassis.
The Meta’s weight also wasn’t a limiting factor on climbs. Or, perhaps it’s the way the rider carries the Meta’s weight atop the 76.5-degree seat tube angle. If there was any limiting factor, it was suspension performance. Our testers found that the Meta would settle into a seated climbing rhythm without complaint, but didn’t react with the same support for hard, out-of-the-saddle efforts. It wasn’t the goopiest climber of the bunch—that cup of custard goes to the GT Force—but we certainly felt the need to use the lockout lever on the RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate, which was a true lockout that turned the Meta into a heavy hardtail. Not great for technical singletrack, but maybe just what the doctor ordered for buff climbing trails or access roads. We tested the $4,000 Team build, which is a budget-minded SRAMophile’s dream. It faces stiff competition within the Meta’s own lineup, though, especially from the Essential build, which is $800 less and comes with a mix of SLX and XT drivetrain and braking bits, Performance-level Fox suspension, and some sweet, sweet skinwall tires. Or, for $5,000, you can get the XX build with SRAM AXS shifting and dropper post control, plus carbon E13 hoops and top-end RockShox suspension.
There’s no complete build with a coil shock unless you pay the premium for Commencal’s A La Carte bike builder. A coil would complement the Meta’s character, making it feel more committed to its burliness—more comfortable in its own skin—more itself. Still, as it stood, the bike we tested is unique, and while probably not right for most riders, it’s probably perfect for some, namely, those who want a big bike that still feels precise, with the option to run a coil, and at a pretty good price. Oh, and metal. You’d better want lots of metal.
Check out the rest of the Long Travel 29 class
Q&A with Dillon Lemarr, picture taker at Commencal
The Meta is fairly steep and short for a bike with its travel and weight. Was this deliberate? Do you expect the next version to be much longer and slacker?
We made this bike as an enduro bike, which means you can ride every type of terrain, steeps, flats, slow corners, flat corners. As a racer you do not have in many cases a chance to ride each stage of an enduro before race time, so you need to be ready for anything. With this in mind and feedback from our EWS riders, we decided to make a bike that will be ready for anything. Slacker is not always better, you need to look for a combination of head tube angle, reach, and specific fork offset to really reach what you want. Seeing how courses are changing (globally faster) we might make some geometry changes in the future.
The lighter of our three testers (weighing about 170 pounds) had difficulty getting the rear suspension feeling good: It would bottom easily at about 30 percent sag, but felt harsh at higher pressures. What would you recommend?
First off we would recommend adding one volume spacer in the shock, then slightly reducing the sag. The Meta is quite progressive, so it is easy to obtain a little less sag, but still gain small bump sensitivity. The good point of our kinematic is that between 25% and 30% sag there is a good range of adjustments, so adjusting the air pressure by 5 psi at a time with the extra volume spacer will get what you are looking for and hold you higher in the travel on those big hits.
Hypothetical situation: Someone buys a Meta, and the bike arrives with the seatpost not working. As a consumer-direct brand, how would Commencal handle this?
As a consumer-direct brand we try to deal with as many warranty issues in house as we can. If a customer orders a new bike from us and the dropper post does not work we have a full stock of dropper posts in our warehouse, so we will ship them a new one immediately with a return label to ship the broken one back to us. We will deal with the brand of the post directly to get that post fixed.
The Park City Bible is Here
It's time to binge
Bible Review: Yeti SB165 T2 Turq
Long live freeride
The 2020 Bible of Bike Tests is Coming
25 modern bikes tested in Park City, Utah
Bible Tester Favorites: Everything else
The best of the rest
Sound off in the comments below!