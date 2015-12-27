Any time you read the word ‘we’ in The Bible of Bike Tests, it means that at least three testers agreed on whatever follows. But occasionally, our testers just don’t agree. Occasionally, some aspect of a bike divides us, and it’s up to you to pick a side. One such impasse arose when discussing the Canyon Strive.
Canyon’s take on the Swiss-Army bike, the Strive introduces a tiny pressurized device to the suspension linkage that shifts the geometry from high-and-tight to low-and-slack, while also drastically augmenting the travel and leverage curve. The full-body approach sets it apart from Cannondale’s Gemini, which simply adds a heap of ramp-up to the air spring. Or, there’s Scott’s Nude, which adds ramp and calms down the damping. Both use a proprietary shock. The Strive does not, which is a bonus. Plus, when you shift the Strive into its firmer mode, the shock maintains a spring and damping behavior that isn’t just uncompromised, it’s optimized. Its small-bump sensitivity is not significantly reduced, but its travel is. You get a more supportive feel out of the shock that is buffed by the steepened angles.
The clever three-button panel that controls the dropper and the shock is compact and easy to reach, but not so compact that you’re ever hitting the wrong button. Less ideal is the body weight shift involved with getting the bike into its steep setting. With the correct lever depressed, it takes an awkward motion to unweight the shock and extend the Shapeshifter, one made more awkward and yet more crucial as a climb gets steeper. Shifting back when it’s time to descend is more intuitive, but the hassle got our testers wondering if it was all worth it.
Today’s linkages are getting more efficient, leverage curves are getting more supportive and most importantly, seat tube angles are getting steeper. There are now similar-travel bikes that climb as well in their single mode than this bike does in its steepest. That mode yields a 75-degree seat tube angle on the Strive. On a Hightower or an SB150, whose STAs approach 77 degrees, we felt no more encumbered on long seated climbs. And in its slack mode, the Strive’s 73.5-degree seat angle reminded us why we don’t see 73.5-degree seat angles anymore.
But here is where we diverged. The Strive has a particularly supple, ground-huggy feel to its suspension. One that made it work well in terrain where its relatively conservative head angle and wheelbase might otherwise seem under-gunned. It is nimble and well-mannered yet insatiably bump-hungry. While one tester wanted a longer, slacker chassis to match that hunger, another thought it made perfect sense as-is. If you want easy access to the trails that long-travel 29ers were made for, but you don’t want a ‘73 Cadillac Fleetwood, the Strive fits the bill. It’s easy to pick it up and put it where you want without any compromise to its ability to float through the rough stuff.
And that was why one tester was on board with the Shapeshifter concept. In its slack mode, it opts for softness over support. It is good at what it does, but it is not good at climbing unless it has help. Instead of bringing a not-universally-welcomed poppy feel to the suspension and combining it with an ultra-modern and (to some) foreign-feeling 77-degree seat tube angle, the Strive keeps it classic. And its approach to climbing is similarly classic. Bikes like the Ibis Ripmo climb extremely well, but they don’t encourage you to hammer like a good mid-travel bike will. In its steeper mode, the Strive becomes a mid-travel bike. The tester rushing to Shapeshifter’s defense fancies himself to be a charger on the climbs, and the Strive serves such chargers well.
For anyone already deeply skeptical of the very premise behind remote-controlled shocks, Shapeshifter’s benefits may not be significant enough to justify the extra clutter and hassle. But if you’re not a skeptic, Canyon’s approach offers something unique when everyone else is trying not to rock the boat.
Q&A with Daniel Oster, Senior Product Manager at Canyon
The Strive doesn’t have the over-the-top head angle and wheelbase measurements that we’ve seen on other 29ers out there on the enduro circuit. Even the over-forked Pro model is on the more moderate end of the spectrum. Why did you land on the numbers you did for this bike?
Our goal was to create a bike that is made for a variety of terrain, as well as riding styles. We wanted this bike to climb steeps well, be stable in fast, straight, and rough descents while staying playful and maneuverable in tight sections. The 29-inch wheels, increased trail of the fork, chosen reach, raised cockpit [stack/head tube] and wide handlebars – all combine to give riders the control they are looking for in the faster and rougher sections. The short fork offset and the less extreme head angle allows riders to maintain adequate traction in the front, as the distance from handlebar to front contact patch is shorter. This also allows improved maneuverability in corners. This is why the bike performs equally well on the straight and open as it does on a tight and rowdy EWS track.
The seat tube angle on the Strive was also relatively conservative. Even with the Shapeshifter in the “Click” setting, it is still as many as two degrees slacker than that of some other bikes in the category. Is there something about the steeper-is-better approach to seat tube angles that a few other brands are taking that you believe puts riders at a disadvantage?
It’s important to remember that not everyone measures STA the same way – some brands write 78 degrees on their chart, but in practice it is more slack than what we measure as 75 degrees. That said, brands that go with an extreme STA thinking the bike will only be ridden on very steep climbs. We felt that 75 degrees was better suited to more applications in regards to terrain and riding styles. This angle also allowed us to position the rider better without having to make the front center extremely long.
What would you say to anyone with durability-related concerns about Shapeshifter adding more moving parts and more components to their bike?
We consider the Shapeshifter as integral to the Strive as a dropper post, and most riders would never use a rigid post just because a dropper is more complicated. We worked diligently with FOX to ensure every aspect of the Shapeshifter is as reliable as possible and the benefits of adjusting geometry far outweigh the perceived burden of another part.
