Descending is an absolute treat on the 5010. It’s so responsive that it has a special way of making you look at the trail through a different lens. Any opportunity to manual, nose bonk or slide into a turn seemed like not only the best option, but the only option on the 5010. It’s got ADHD in the best way possible. You can’t stay still on this bike. You’ve just got to play around. It’s such a refreshing feeling given how race-oriented many trail bikes are these days.

We were on the top-end build for the 5010 with the X01 Carbon CC package. Ultimate level RockShox Super Deluxe and Pike takes care of suspension duties, while SRAM’s X01 components with the new Eagle 52 cassette round out the drivetrain. The 52-tooth top end gear was a hotly debated topic on all the bikes we tested. The jump from the 42 to 52 tooth is undeniably big. It had us thinking of whether tinkering with front chainring size could actually be a good idea on a quick, efficient 27.5-incher like the 5010. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to opt for a 34-tooth ring to be more in the middle of the cassette in the shreddy, jibby gears.

Adding to that, details like a Burgtec stem, Santa Cruz’s carbon bars and Reserve wheels are beautiful touches. Right down to details like the grips this may have been the only bike we tested where none of us wanted to change any components right out of the gate.

To be honest, some of us thought this bike would be proof that our small-wheel days are over. To finally settle the issue that trail bikes are 29ers and only 29ers. And dammit, that’s not what happened. It was just way too much fun. In fact, it had the opposite effect. It really made us realize how a carefully considered package like the 5010 can accentuate all the positive attributes of small wheels and short travel. It’s a real stand out alongside bikes with longer, slacker angles as an unique alternative for a daily driver trail bike.