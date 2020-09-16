The Evil Following has quite a reputation to uphold. It was on the forefront of the progressive, short-travel 29er trail bike movement when it was first released. With only small updates to the version 2 ‘MB’ a few years back meant fans of the Following were eagerly anticipating this recently released version 3. To the surprise of many, it stayed very true to its roots. And why wouldn’t it? With so many manufacturers pushing the limits of progressive geometry, it was really refreshing to see the Following retain its snappy handling characteristics.
That’s not to say that there aren’t big updates to the Following. They made literally the biggest update possible to the rear hub spacing by opting for Super Boost 157. This allows Evil more room to beef up the rear linkage, offers clearance for 2.5- and even some 2.6-inch tires, and still keeps the chainstays at a tight 430 millimeters. These are the features Super Boost was meant to accommodate, and say what you will, but it makes sense on the new Following. On the trail, the responsive nature of this update is really noticeable. With such a short-travel package, the added stiffness is pronounced. It snaps in and out of corners like it’s on rails. Through the rough stuff, though, it can flex just enough to keep you online without the rear-end deflecting off-course.
You can build the Following full XC-style with a 120-millimeter SID fork, but our build had the 130-millimeter Pike, giving it 10 millimeters more travel than the rear. Though that XC build will make a great gateway drug for curious XC racers, this Pike build probably makes the most sense for most riders. The rear end is so much more capable than the 120 millimeters of travel would indicate, and a touch extra travel up front complements it well. We ran the flip-chips in ‘Low,’ not ‘Extra Low,’ even though the slightly longer fork raises the bottom bracket just a hair. The steep angles in combination with the 480 reach (size large) made the Following fit like a glove. It had the habit of making you feel like you could attack on a climb or dig your heels in and yank for a trail double—a pleasantly unusual combo.
When we say steep angles, it’s actually really steep, not just modern-day steep. One tester went into his first loop assuming he would loathe the 66.9-degree head angle. After all, this is 2020. And this is Evil. With a 120 fork, it would be even a degree steeper at 67.9. But somehow it had that Goldilocks feel; just right. You might think that this precludes it to XC riding and terrain. Not so. You might liken it to a big BMX bike. Steep, responsive, and capable of the biggest sends you dare huck. The stiffened-up rear-end and rear wheel bring the sendy vibes to an incredibly pedalable bike.
Pedaling on the Following is made easy with the 76-degree seat angle. You can really put the power down when moderate travel and modern geometry join forces. And of course, there’s the DELTA Link suspension. Even though the Deluxe Shock’s climb setting is less harsh than most, we never really reached for it. Sure, the switch is located really low because of the shock placement, but the DELTA link has so much damn grip. Closing down the rear shock actually takes away from that pleasing ride quality. Regardless, Evil does have routing for a lockout switch, but it’s not a necessary feature for anyone putting the Following in a trail setting. If you were on the other end of the spectrum and had opted for the 120-millimeter SID fork, though, a remote lockout would lend the Following some race-ready versatility.
There are some really nice details on this updated Following that make this one tidy-looking whip. First off, all the cables are routed internally. That was probably assumed, but it’s very much appreciated. Also, the top chain guide (yes, there’s a chain guide on a 120 bike) looks much more refined. And no, we didn’t experience any unwanted noise from the chain guide. Speaking of silence, the updated chainstay guard is so much quieter than the previous design. It’s a really buttoned-up package that performs as good as it looks.
Our only knock are the grips, which actually says a lot about how good the Following is. Apparently, our testers just can’t run grips with clamps on the outside anymore. That’s a small upgrade, and one that many riders might end up doing on any off-the-shelf build.
We tested the X01 I9 Hydra build, and apart from the grips it was spot on. SRAM Code RSC brakes (again, yes, Codes on a 120 bike) and Maxxis Minion tires leave no room for interpretation as to what this bike is capable of. And if you haven’t ridden I9 Hydra hubs yet get ready to be the loudest one on the trail. The engagement is a bit mindblowing. One tester loved the sound and engagement, but the rest of us found that signature sound to be a bit obnoxious.
Most of our testers tend to over-bike when picking our daily drivers, and this new Following had them questioning that logic. It’s snappy and responsive like a BMX. Corners like a slalom bike. And climbs like an XC thoroughbred. It’s got everything you could want in a trail bike and rewards bike-handling skills and creativity. Even when you get it into big-bike situations, it has a calm composure that just says, ‘Give me more.’
Check out the rest of the bikes
Bible Review: Yeti SB115 T2 Turq $7,000
Race-bred cut loose
Bible Review: Revel Ranger | X01 Kit | $7,200
A retiring cross-country racer’s dream machine
Tester's Choice—2020 Bible: Marin
Playing favorites
Bible Review: YT Izzo | Pro Race | $5,300
Young Talent shows its sporty side
Sound off in the comments below!