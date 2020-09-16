The Evil Following has quite a reputation to uphold. It was on the forefront of the progressive, short-travel 29er trail bike movement when it was first released. With only small updates to the version 2 ‘MB’ a few years back meant fans of the Following were eagerly anticipating this recently released version 3. To the surprise of many, it stayed very true to its roots. And why wouldn’t it? With so many manufacturers pushing the limits of progressive geometry, it was really refreshing to see the Following retain its snappy handling characteristics.

That’s not to say that there aren’t big updates to the Following. They made literally the biggest update possible to the rear hub spacing by opting for Super Boost 157. This allows Evil more room to beef up the rear linkage, offers clearance for 2.5- and even some 2.6-inch tires, and still keeps the chainstays at a tight 430 millimeters. These are the features Super Boost was meant to accommodate, and say what you will, but it makes sense on the new Following. On the trail, the responsive nature of this update is really noticeable. With such a short-travel package, the added stiffness is pronounced. It snaps in and out of corners like it’s on rails. Through the rough stuff, though, it can flex just enough to keep you online without the rear-end deflecting off-course.

You can build the Following full XC-style with a 120-millimeter SID fork, but our build had the 130-millimeter Pike, giving it 10 millimeters more travel than the rear. Though that XC build will make a great gateway drug for curious XC racers, this Pike build probably makes the most sense for most riders. The rear end is so much more capable than the 120 millimeters of travel would indicate, and a touch extra travel up front complements it well. We ran the flip-chips in ‘Low,’ not ‘Extra Low,’ even though the slightly longer fork raises the bottom bracket just a hair. The steep angles in combination with the 480 reach (size large) made the Following fit like a glove. It had the habit of making you feel like you could attack on a climb or dig your heels in and yank for a trail double—a pleasantly unusual combo.