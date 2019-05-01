2020 Bible of Bike Tests Park City
Of the many regions that have hosted the Bible of Bike Tests over its 11 years, none is as aptly named as Park City. The place is more playground than town. The networks that criss-cross its valleys are so dense and so diverse that you could easily ride all day and never lose sight of town, never cross the same path twice, and never, ever get bored. Then, the higher altitudes bring endless, buff rolling traverses and ridgelines, interrupted only by the occasional narrow chute that drops into steep but sustainable technical perfection.
That’s why today’s trail bikes feel so at home there. They don’t limit you to a specific style of trail, a specific scale of ride or a specific pace. Trail, all-mountain and enduro have bled into each other like music genres. Now, nearly every bike you see is a two-wheeled version of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus. Can’t nobody tell you nothing.
Travel, geo and spec are working together in ways they never have before, so reading those tea leaves isn’t as simple as it used to be. We believe that has made this crazy little project more valuable than it’s ever been. So, we invite you to come dive down the rabbit hole, and enjoy the images, videos, stories and reviews that make up the 2020 Bible of Bike Tests.
Short-Travel 29
Long-Travel 29
27.5
Testing Grounds: Park City, Utah
From one boom to another, Park City has long been a town bathed in an embarrassment of riches. The discovery of silver in the late 1800s propelled it into the following century, but when the bottom dropped out post World War 2, it was snow that saved the economy and eventually turned Park City into an upscale skiing destination. But as well-known as it is for its winter offerings, Park City has built an equal reputation during the summer, thanks to town visionaries who realized the benefits of a robust trail system early on. Developers who wanted to build McMansions in the hills above town had to write public trails into their plans (and pay for them), and a unique law absolving land owners of fault when they granted easements for public access paved the way for a vast trail system. There were 15 miles of legal trails when mountain biking went mainstream in the mid 1990s, and today, Park City has some 450 miles of sanctioned singletrack, ranging from rugged, high-alpine traverses of the Wasatch Crest to Deer Valley’s, lift-served, aspen-lined, new-school flow. Its sheer number of trails and the diversity of riding has put Park City on riders’ bucket lists around the world, and made it one of the best Bible host cities we’ve had the honor of visiting.